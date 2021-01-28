കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതി സിബി ജോർജ് കുവൈത്ത് ഉപപ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രിയുമായ ഷെയ്ഖ് ഹമദ് ജാബർ അൽ അലി അൽ സബാഹുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. പ്രതിരോധ, സുരക്ഷാ മേഖലയിലെ ഉഭയകക്ഷി താൽപര്യമുള്ള വിഷയങ്ങൾ അവർ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു.
ഉപപ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതി ചർച്ച നടത്തി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Petrol price touches Rs 90/litre in parts of Kerala
-
Andhra couple still believes killed daughters will resurrect
-
Centre issues fresh COVID guidelines: Swimming pools open for all, more can watch films in cinema halls from 1 Feb
-
Attukal Pongala to be restricted within temple compound
-
Three more Rafale jets arrive in India