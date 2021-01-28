കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ കല കുവൈത്ത് വാർഷികം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് നടത്തും. ഓൺലൈനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന കൺവൻഷൻ സിപിഎം സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം എം.ബി രാജേഷ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. 4 മേഖലയിൽ നിന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട 240 പ്രതിനിധികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 265 പേർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. 75 യൂണിറ്റുകളിലും 4 മേഖലകളിലും കൺവൻഷനുകൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചതിനു ശേഷമാണ് കേന്ദ്ര കൺവൻഷൻ നടത്തുന്നത്.
കല കുവൈത്ത് വാർഷികം നാളെ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
