സൗദിയിൽ ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

പത്തനാപുരം ∙ സൗദിയിൽ ട്രക്ക് കൊക്കയിലേക്കു മറിഞ്ഞു കാര്യറ മുളമൂട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അഷ്റഫ്(54) മരിച്ചു. ജിസാനിലേക്കു പോകവേയാണ് അപകടം. 25 വർഷമായി സൗദിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന അഷ്റഫ് 2 വർഷം മുൻപാണു നാട്ടിലെത്തിയത്. ഭാര്യ:റജീന. മക്കൾ: അൻസി, അജ്മി. മരുമകൻ: അനീസ്.
