മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാൻ രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ യാത്രക്കാർ കറൻസി ഇടപാടുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ. കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധ നടപടികളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്.
കറൻസി ഒഴിവാക്കൂ; ഓൺലൈനാകൂ..
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
