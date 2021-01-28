News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

കറൻസി ഒഴിവാക്കൂ; ഓൺലൈനാകൂ..

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മസ്കത്ത് ∙ ഒമാൻ രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിൽ യാത്രക്കാർ കറൻസി ഇടപാടുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കി ഓൺലൈൻ സേവനങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ. കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധ നടപടികളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്. 
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA