കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ റിഫോംസ് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂഷൻ വിഭാഗം അസി.അണ്ടർസെക്രട്ടറി മേജർ ജനറൽ തലാൽ അൽ മറാഫിയുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്ഥാനപതി സിബി ജോർജ് കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി.തടവിൽ കഴിയുന്നവരെ കൈമാറുന്നത് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള വിഷയങ്ങൾ അവർ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു. മുതിർന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
തടവുകാരുടെ കൈമാറ്റം: സ്ഥാനപതി ചർച്ച നടത്തി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
LDF shifts to poll mode, here's its blueprint for seat-sharing talks
-
Janata Dal (S) faction leaves LDF, to join hands with UDF
-
Union Budget 2021 is an uphill task for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Budget 2021: What India expects from Modi government on Feb 1
-
It's Pinarayi vs Chandy. The CM says why he's world's apart from the former CM