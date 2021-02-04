റിയാദ്∙ കായംകുളം ഒന്നാംകുറ്റി തെക്കെ താനുവേലില് മുരളീധരനെ (53) ജുബൈലിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്തു മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇലക്ട്രീഷ്യനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സിന്ധു. രണ്ടു മക്കളുണ്ട്.
മലയാളി സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
