News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

മലയാളി സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ്∙ കായംകുളം ഒന്നാംകുറ്റി തെക്കെ താനുവേലില്‍ മുരളീധരനെ (53) ജുബൈലിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്തു മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇലക്ട്രീഷ്യനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സിന്ധു. രണ്ടു മക്കളുണ്ട്.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA