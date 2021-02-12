കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ അടൂർ ആനന്ദപ്പള്ളി പറങ്ങാംവിളയിൽ മാത്യു വർഗീസിന്റെയും അദാൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ സ്റ്റാഫ് നഴ്സ് ഷേർളി മാത്യുവിന്റെയും മകൾ ഷെറിൽ മേരി മാത്യു (ഫെബമോൾ-23) അന്തരിച്ചു. കരൾ സംബന്ധമായ രോഗത്തിന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. സഹോദരി: അക്സ മേരി മാത്യു.
അടൂർ സ്വദേശിനി കുവൈത്തിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
