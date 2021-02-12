News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ധന വില വർ‌ധന

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Photo credit : kckate16 / Shutterstock.com

റിയാദ്∙ സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ധന വില വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. പുതുക്കിയ വില (പഴയ വില ബ്രാക്കറ്റിൽ): പെട്രോൾ–91 ലീറ്ററിന് 1.81 റിയാൽ (1.62), പെട്രോൾ–95ന് 1.94 റിയാൽ (1.75) എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് നിരക്ക്.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA