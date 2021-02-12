റിയാദ്∙ സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ധന വില വർധിപ്പിച്ചു. പുതുക്കിയ വില (പഴയ വില ബ്രാക്കറ്റിൽ): പെട്രോൾ–91 ലീറ്ററിന് 1.81 റിയാൽ (1.62), പെട്രോൾ–95ന് 1.94 റിയാൽ (1.75) എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് നിരക്ക്.
സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ധന വില വർധന
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
