അബുദാബി∙ തിരക്കേറിയ റോഡിൽ അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർക്കു മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അബുദാബി പൊലീസ്. കടുത്ത ശിക്ഷയുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു.
തോന്നിയപോലെ വാഹനംഓടിച്ചാൽ ശിക്ഷ ഉറപ്പ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
-
പീഡനശ്രമം: 3 പേർക്ക് ജീവപര്യന്തം
-
കുവൈത്തിൽ വിദേശികൾക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശന വിലക്ക് തുടരും
-
കളിക്കുന്ന പ്രായത്തിൽ കുതിരയുമായി ചങ്ങാത്തം; അൽഐനിൽ താരമായി എൽസക്കുട്ടി
-
കുഞ്ഞു സേറ റെക്കോർഡുകൾ തിരുത്തുന്ന തിരക്കിലാണ്
-
കോവിഡ് കേസുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യാത്ത സ്കൂളുകൾക്കെതിരെ കടുത്ത നടപടി
-
കുവൈത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്ന് ഇന്നു മുതൽ സർവീസ്
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
E Sreedharan will contest in Assembly polls; fit to be CM, says BJP Kerala chief
-
From Bengaluru to NASA, Swati Mohan's perseverance is the key in Mars mission success
-
Protesting jobseekers say verbal assurance not enough, demands to issue order
-
Cops on the lookout for relative after plus-two student stabbed to death in Idukki
-
Centre, States need to work together to lower fuel prices: Nirmala Sitharaman