News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

തോന്നിയപോലെ വാഹനംഓടിച്ചാൽ ശിക്ഷ ഉറപ്പ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Photo Credit : LookerStudio / Shutterstock.com

അബുദാബി∙ തിരക്കേറിയ റോഡിൽ അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർക്കു മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അബുദാബി പൊലീസ്. കടുത്ത ശിക്ഷയുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA