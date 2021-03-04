News
മലയാളി ദുബായിൽ മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
ജോണ്‍.

ദുബായ്∙ കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചല്‍ ചക്കുവരക്കല്‍ സ്വദേശി ജോണ്‍ പനംകുന്നില്‍ . (50) അന്തരിച്ചു. സംസ്‌കാരം പിന്നീട് നടക്കും.ഭാര്യ. ലാലി ജോണ്‍. മക്കൾ, കൃപ, ജോയല്‍.
