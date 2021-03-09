യന്ത്രത്തകരാർ മൂലം തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തേക്കുള്ള വിമാനം മുടങ്ങി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN GULF
-
ദുബായിൽ മലയാളി ഡ്രൈവറുടെ നെഞ്ചിൽ മിന്നി സത്യസന്ധതയുടെ അഭിമാന മുദ്ര
-
ജോലിക്കായി സൗദിയിലേക്ക് ആണോ? ഇനി യോഗ്യതാ പരീക്ഷ ജയിക്കണം
-
ചതിയുടെ വലവീശുന്ന ‘സമ്മാന’ സന്ദേശങ്ങൾ; ഇത് ഓൺലൈൻ തട്ടിപ്പിന്റെ പുതുമുഖം
-
13 ഗ്രീൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടികയുമായി അബുദാബി
-
സമ്പൂർണ കടലാസ് രഹിത ഓഫിസായി ദുബായ് സ്പോർട്സ് കൗൺസിൽ
-
80025 കമ്പനികളുടെ ഉടമകൾ സ്ത്രീകൾ; യുഎഇയെ കയ്യിലെടുത്ത് വനിതകൾ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Problem of plenty! Uphill task for Congress to prune short-list of candidates
-
CPM ignores protests, to declare candidates tomorrow
-
Hurry! Today the last day of enrolment in voters list
-
Pinarayi directs scathing attack on Amit Shah, calls him an 'embodiment of communalism'
-
COVID-19: India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities