ദോഹ∙ കോവിഡ് വാക്സിനേഷൻ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവർക്ക് ഒരു മാസത്തേക്ക് 10% ഇളവു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് പ്രാദേശിക ഭക്ഷ്യ കമ്പനി വിദാം ഫുഡ്. വിവിധയിനം മാംസങ്ങളാണു വിദാം വിൽക്കുന്നത്.
വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തവർക്ക് 10% ഇളവ്
മനോരമ ലേഖിക
MORE IN GULF
-
കോവിഡ്: യുഎഇയിൽ 2204 പുതിയ രോഗികൾ, റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ നീട്ടി
-
വ്യവസായികൾക്കും നിക്ഷേപകർക്കും ആശ്വാസം; സർക്കാർ ഫീസുകൾ മരവിപ്പിച്ച നടപടി ദുബായ് നീട്ടി
-
ഒമാനില് വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപകര്ക്കു ദീര്ഘകാല വീസ അനുവദിക്കും
-
ഒന്നര മണിക്കൂറിൽ ഫലം; അബുദാബി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ റാപ്പിഡ് പിസിആർ ടെസ്റ്റ്
-
ദുബായിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ സൗദി, കുവൈത്ത് യാത്രക്കാർക്കു സഹായം
-
ഒമാനില് 426 പേർക്ക്കൂടി കോവിഡ്; മൂന്ന് മരണം
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Analysis | Kerala Assembly poll CPM candidates' list is an artful dodger's act
-
CPM to contest in 85 seats, turns a blind eye to local rebellions
-
Ground report | Mani vs Mani in Pala as electioneering peaks from the word go
-
Walayar case: Mother of dead girls starts statewide trip seeking justice
-
CPM cadres quit, put up posters across Kerala to protest against candidate choices