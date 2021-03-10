News
വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തവർക്ക് 10% ഇളവ്

മനോരമ ലേഖിക

ദോഹ∙ കോവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷൻ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവർക്ക് ഒരു മാസത്തേക്ക് 10% ഇളവു പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് പ്രാദേശിക ഭക്ഷ്യ കമ്പനി വിദാം ഫുഡ്. വിവിധയിനം മാംസങ്ങളാണു വിദാം വിൽക്കുന്നത്.
