റിയാദ്∙ തിരുവനന്തപുരം കല്ലറ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (44) റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യയും 2 മക്കളുമുണ്ട്. കബറടക്കം പിന്നീട് നാട്ടിൽ.
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
