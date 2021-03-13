News
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ്∙ തിരുവനന്തപുരം കല്ലറ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (44) റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യയും 2 മക്കളുമുണ്ട്. കബറടക്കം പിന്നീട് നാട്ടിൽ.
