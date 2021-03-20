News
കുവൈത്തിൽ കോവിഡ് ബാധിതരേറെയും സ്വദേശികൾ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Photo credit : SamaraHeisz5 / Shutterstock.com

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ കുവൈത്തിൽ കോവിഡ് ബാധിതരിൽ 67%  സ്വദേശികൾ. 33% മാത്രമാണ് വിദേശികൾ എന്ന് ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രാലയം തയാറാക്കുന്ന സ്ഥിതിവിവരക്കണക്ക് സൂചന നൽകുന്നു. കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ച സ്വദേശികളിൽ ഭൂരിപക്ഷവും യുവാക്കളാണ്.
