കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ അഹമ്മദി സോൺ തസ്കിയ സംഗമം നാളെ വൈകിട്ട് 6.30ന് സൂം സംവിധാനത്തിൽ നടത്തും. അബ്ദുല്ലതീഫ് കരുമ്പിലാക്കൽ സംബന്ധിക്കും.
തസ്കിയ സംഗമം നാളെ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
