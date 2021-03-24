News
തസ്കിയ സംഗമം നാളെ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്‌ലാഹി സെന്റർ അഹമ്മദി സോൺ തസ്കിയ സംഗമം നാളെ വൈകിട്ട് 6.30ന് സൂം സംവിധാനത്തിൽ നടത്തും. അബ്ദുല്ലതീഫ് കരുമ്പിലാക്കൽ സംബന്ധിക്കും.
