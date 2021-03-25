News
ബദർ ബിൻ ഫഹദ്  അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ് ∙ ബദർ ബിൻ ഫഹദ് ബിൻ സൗദ് അൽ കബീർ അൽ സൗദ് അന്തരിച്ചതായി സൗദി റോയൽ കോർട് അറിയിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം അടക്കം ചെയ്തു.
