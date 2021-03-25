റിയാദ് ∙ ബദർ ബിൻ ഫഹദ് ബിൻ സൗദ് അൽ കബീർ അൽ സൗദ് അന്തരിച്ചതായി സൗദി റോയൽ കോർട് അറിയിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം അടക്കം ചെയ്തു.
ബദർ ബിൻ ഫഹദ് അന്തരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Ground report: BJP's Hindu vote consolidation plans likely to backfire in Manjeswaram, may benefit Muslim League
-
Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey: LDF set to retain power, Pinarayi most suited to be CM
-
Battle for Tanur prestigious for both Fronts
-
You can claim tax deductions on these expenses
-
COVID-19: 2,456 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,060 recover