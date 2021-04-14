News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് അവധി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മസ്‌കത്ത്∙ ഡോ. ബി ആർ അംബേദ്കറുടെ ജന്മവാർഷികത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ചു മസ്‌കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഇന്ന് (April-14) അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA