Featured Articles

യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ വൊളന്റിയർ വിങ് രൂപീകരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മനാമ ∙  ഇഫ്‌താർ വിതരണത്തിന് യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ വൊളന്റിയർ വിങ് രൂപീകരിച്ചു. മനാമ, റിഫ, മുഹറഖ്, സിൻജ് മേഖലകളിൽ വൊളന്റിയർ സേവനം ലഭ്യമാണ്. ഫോൺ: 3322 3634.
