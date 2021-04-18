ളുഹർ 12,21, അസർ 3.48, മഗ്രിബ് 6.46, ഇശാ 8.03, നാളത്തെ സുബ്ഹി 4.32 (ദുബായ്, ഷാർജ, അജ്മാൻ എമിറേറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവർക്കുള്ള നമസ്കാര സമയമാണിത്. അബുദാബിയിലുള്ളവർ ഈ സമയത്തിൽ നിന്ന് 4 മിനിറ്റ് കൂട്ടണം. റാസൽഖൈമ, ഉമ്മുൽഖുവൈൻ എമിറേറ്റിലുള്ളവർ 4 മിനിറ്റും ഫുജൈറ എമിറേറ്റിലുള്ളവർ 6 മിനിറ്റും കുറയ്ക്കണം.)
നമസ്കാര സമയം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
