Featured Articles

അജ്മാനിൽ 3 കടകൾ പൂട്ടിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Photo Credit : ArtMediaWorx/ Shutterstock.com

അജ്മാൻ ∙ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടം ലംഘിച്ച 2 റസ്റ്ററന്റുകളും ഒരു സലൂണും  പൂട്ടിച്ചു. മാസ്കും ഗ്ലൗസും തലയിലെ ആവരണവുമില്ലാതെ ജീവനക്കാരെ പിടികൂടിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണു നടപടി.
