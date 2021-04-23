അജ്മാൻ ∙ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടം ലംഘിച്ച 2 റസ്റ്ററന്റുകളും ഒരു സലൂണും പൂട്ടിച്ചു. മാസ്കും ഗ്ലൗസും തലയിലെ ആവരണവുമില്ലാതെ ജീവനക്കാരെ പിടികൂടിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണു നടപടി.
അജ്മാനിൽ 3 കടകൾ പൂട്ടിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
