Featured Articles

പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ദമാമിൽ മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
ആനന്ദ്

ദമാം∙ പാലക്കാട് ചിറക്കാട് സൂര്യ ശോഭ അപാർട്മെന്റ്സ് ഫ്ലാറ്റ് എജി 4ൽ പരേതനായ മേതിൽ മോഹന്റെ മകൻ ആനന്ദ് തരവനാട്ട് (43) ദമാമിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: തരവനാട്ട് ലീലാ മോഹൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അജയ്, അപർണ.
