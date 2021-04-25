ദമാം∙ പാലക്കാട് ചിറക്കാട് സൂര്യ ശോഭ അപാർട്മെന്റ്സ് ഫ്ലാറ്റ് എജി 4ൽ പരേതനായ മേതിൽ മോഹന്റെ മകൻ ആനന്ദ് തരവനാട്ട് (43) ദമാമിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: തരവനാട്ട് ലീലാ മോഹൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അജയ്, അപർണ.
പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ദമാമിൽ മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
