News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

മലയാളി യുവാവ് റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

റിയാദ്∙ പാചകവാതക സിലിണ്ടർ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് പരുക്കേറ്റു ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം പന്തല്ലൂർ മതരി കരുവാതൊടി വീട്ടിൽ സക്കീർ (43) അന്തരിച്ചു. മുഹമ്മദിന്റെയും നഫീസയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മകൾ: ഷിനിയ ഷെറിൻ.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA