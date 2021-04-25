റിയാദ്∙ പാചകവാതക സിലിണ്ടർ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് പരുക്കേറ്റു ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം പന്തല്ലൂർ മതരി കരുവാതൊടി വീട്ടിൽ സക്കീർ (43) അന്തരിച്ചു. മുഹമ്മദിന്റെയും നഫീസയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മകൾ: ഷിനിയ ഷെറിൻ.
മലയാളി യുവാവ് റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
