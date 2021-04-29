മസ്കത്ത് ∙ കണ്ണൂർ കരുവഞ്ചാൽ കാലായിമുക്ക് ചെറുകുന്നോൻകത്ത് അബ്ദുറഷീദ് (42) അന്തരിച്ചു. ആമിനയാണു മാതാവ്. ഭാര്യ: സറീന. മക്കൾ: സാബിത്ത്, അഫ്റാത്ത് (വിദ്യാർഥികൾ).
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
