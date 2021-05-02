News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

കോവിഡ്: ദോഹയിൽ ഏഴ് മരണം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദോഹ∙ പോസിറ്റീവായി ഏഴ് പേർ മരിച്ചതോടെ ആകെ മരണസംഖ്യ 465. 650 പേർ പുതിയതായി രോഗബാധിതരായി. 1,527 പേർ രോഗമുക്തി നേടി. 15,79,002 ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ നൽകി.
MORE IN GULF
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA