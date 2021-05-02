ദോഹ∙ പോസിറ്റീവായി ഏഴ് പേർ മരിച്ചതോടെ ആകെ മരണസംഖ്യ 465. 650 പേർ പുതിയതായി രോഗബാധിതരായി. 1,527 പേർ രോഗമുക്തി നേടി. 15,79,002 ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ നൽകി.
കോവിഡ്: ദോഹയിൽ ഏഴ് മരണം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
