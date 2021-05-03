നമസ്കാര സമയം

ളുഹർ 12,19, അസർ 3.45, മഗ് രിബ് 6.54, ഇശാ 8.13, നാളത്തെ സുബ്ഹി 4.17 (ദുബായ്, ഷാർജ, അജ്മാൻ എമിറേറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നവർക്കുള്ള നമസ്കാര സമയമാണിത്. അബുദാബിയിലുള്ളവർ ഈ സമയത്തിൽ നിന്നു 4 മിനിറ്റ് കൂട്ടണം. റാസൽഖൈമ, ഉമ്മുൽഖുവൈൻ എമിറേറ്റിലുള്ളവർ 4 മിനിറ്റും ഫുജൈറ എമിറേറ്റിലുള്ളവർ 6 മിനിറ്റും കുറയ്ക്കണം.)
