ജോബ് മൈക്കിളിന് സൂം മീറ്റിങ് വഴി സ്വീകരണം നൽകി

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി∙ ചങ്ങനാശേരി നിയുക്ത എംഎൽഎ ജോബ് മൈക്കിളിന് ചങ്ങനാശേരി അസോസിയേഷൻ കുവൈത്ത് സൂം മീറ്റിങ് വഴി സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. പ്രസിഡൻറ് ആൻറണി പീറ്റർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.ബിജോയ് പുരുഷോത്തമൻ, സുനിൽ പി ആൻറണി, അനിൽ പി അലക്സ്, പി.കെ.മധു, മഞ്ചു നെടിയകാലാ പറമ്പിൽ,ബൈജു കെ തോമസ് എന്നിവർ പ്രസംഗിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
