Featured Articles

രാജീവൻ പുതുകുടി അന്തരിച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി ∙ തലശേരി കതിരൂർ അഞ്ചാം മൈൽ സ്വദേശി രാജീവൻ പുതുകുടി (50) അന്തരിച്ചു. കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ച് മിഷ്‌റഫ് ഫീൽഡ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: നിഷ. മക്കൾ: റോഷ്നി, നന്ദ.
