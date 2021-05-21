News
ഖത്തറിൽ ഒരു ദിനം 40,000ൽ ഏറെ ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ദോഹ∙ ഖത്തറിൽ വാക്സിനേഷൻ യജ്ഞം ഊർജിതമായി തുടരുന്നു. ഒറ്റദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 40,000ൽ ഏറെ ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തതായി പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. 54.7% പേരും ഒരു ഡോസ് വാക്സീൻ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. കോവിഡ് ലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ഉള്ളവർ ഉടൻ അധികൃതരെ അറിയിക്കണം.
