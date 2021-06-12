News
Featured Articles

ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച 455 പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിൽ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
Photo credit : Prilutskiy / Shutterstock.com

ദോഹ∙ ഖത്തറിൽ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച 455 പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിൽ. മാസ്ക് ധരിക്കാതിരുന്ന 374 പേരും അകലം പാലിക്കാതിരുന്ന 79 പേരുമാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഇഹ്തെറാസ് ആപ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാതിരുന്നതിനാണ് 2 പേർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി.
