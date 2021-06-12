ദോഹ∙ ഖത്തറിൽ കോവിഡ് ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച 455 പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിൽ. മാസ്ക് ധരിക്കാതിരുന്ന 374 പേരും അകലം പാലിക്കാതിരുന്ന 79 പേരുമാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഇഹ്തെറാസ് ആപ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാതിരുന്നതിനാണ് 2 പേർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി.
ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച 455 പേർ കൂടി പിടിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
How Kerala police nabbed Kochi flat rape accused from his hideout
-
India reports 84,332 new cases in 24 hours, its lowest in 70 days
-
Indian-origin journo Megha Rajagopalan wins Pulitzer for exposing China's Muslim detention camps
-
Parents reject Rahman’s claim that he hid his lover in room for 10 years
-
Heavy rain: Yellow alert in four Kerala districts