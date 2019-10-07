Search in
'ഭാഷയും സാഹിത്യവും ഞാനും' എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ ചർച്ച

സിജു വി.ജോർജ്

literarary-association-of-north-america
ഡാലസ്∙ നവംബർ 1,2 3 തീയതികളിൽ ഡാലസിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ലിറ്റററി അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് നോർത്ത് അമേരിക്കയുടെ 11–ാം നാഷണൽ കൺവൻഷനിൽ ’ഭാഷയും സാഹിത്യവും ഞാനും‘ എന്ന വിഷയം ആസ്പദമാക്കി ചർച്ച നടക്കും. വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ തനതായ വ്യക്‌തിമുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള എഴുത്തുകാരുടെ ഒരു പാനൽ ആണ് ഈ വിഷയം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. മാതൃഭാഷ മുഖാന്തരവും മറ്റു ഭാഷകളിൽക്കൂടിയും മലയാളപ്പെരുമ എങ്ങനെ വരും തലമുറകളിലേക്ക് പകരാം എന്നതാണ് ഈ ചർച്ച കൊണ്ടുദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.

Panelists:

Dr.Darsana Manayathu Sasi, Lecturer of Malayalam,  University of Texas at Austin

Kishan Paul, Dallas based Writer(suspense & romantic thrillers in English )

Arathi Warrier, California based poet (Poems in English & Malayalam )

Jayanth Kamicheril, PA based Writer (Essays & short stories in Malayalam & English )

Moderator : Jane Joseph, Austin based writer ( Short stories, poems  and Articles)

നോർത്തമേരിക്കയിലെ എഴുത്തുകാരുടെ രണ്ടാം തലമുറയെ  പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കാനും അവർക്കു മുഖ്യധാരയിലേക്ക് വരാനുള്ള മാർഗ്ഗനിർദ്ദേശം നൽകാനുമുള്ള ലാനയുടെ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായിട്ട്  കൂടിയാണ് ഈയൊരു ചർച്ച. അതുകൊണ്ടു തന്നെ മലയാളത്തിലും ഇംഗ്ലീഷിലും എഴുതുന്ന യുവതലമുറയെ ഈ കൺവൻഷനിലേക്ക് സ്നേഹപൂർവ്വം ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു. സമയപരിധിക്കുള്ളിൽ നിന്ന്‌ ഓഡിയൻസിന് പാനലിസ്റ്റുകളുമായി സംവദിക്കാൻ അവസരം ഒരുക്കുന്നതായിരിക്കും.

For details contact: 

Jane Joseph 

Email : janejoseph.123@gmail.com

