ഫിലഡല്‍ഫിയ ∙ ലജി എസ്. രാജു (സാം–40) ഫിലഡല്‍ഫിയയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. രാജു സി. സാമുവേലിന്റേയും, സാറാമ്മ രാജുവിന്റേയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: മേരി മാത്യു (അനു). മകന്‍: കാസന്‍. സഹോദരി: ലിജി രാജു. റവ.ഫാ. സിബി വര്‍ഗീസ് സഹോദരി ഭര്‍ത്താവാണ്.

Viewing: 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019



St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

Viewing and Funeral Service: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019



St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

Following the funeral service, 11:00 AM, Forest Hill Cemetery



101 Byberry Road, Huntington Valley, PA 19006

വാർത്ത ∙ ജോയിച്ചന്‍ പുതുക്കുളം

