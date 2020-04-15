Manoramaonline
ജോര്‍ജ് വര്‍ഗീസ് അന്തരിച്ചു

ഫാ.ജോൺസൺ പുഞ്ചക്കോണം

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

georgy
SHARE

ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്ക്∙ അടൂര്‍ ചന്ദനപ്പള്ളി അക്കര വടക്കേതില്‍ കുടുംബാംഗമായ ജോര്‍ജ് വര്‍ഗീസ് (75-കുഞ്ഞുമോന്‍) ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്കിലെ ക്യൂന്‍സില്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു. അടൂര്‍ ചന്ദനപ്പള്ളി സെന്റ് ജോര്‍ജ് ഓര്‍ത്തഡോക്‌സ് വലിയപള്ളി ഇടവക അംഗമാണ്. ഇപ്പോള്‍ ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്ക് ക്യൂന്‍സ് ചെറിലെയ്ന്‍ സെന്റ് ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് ഓര്‍ത്തഡോക്‌സ് ഇടവകാംഗമാണ്. കുഞ്ഞമ്മ വര്‍ഗീസ് (ഏഴംകുളം) ആണ് സഹധർമ്മിണി.

മക്കള്‍: റൂബിന്‍ വര്‍ഗീസ്, റോമി വര്‍ഗീസ്. മരുമക്കള്‍: ജിബി വര്‍ഗീസ്, ജോഷ് ഗോല്‍ഖെ. കൊച്ചുമക്കള്‍: റോസ്ലെ, നഥാനിയല്‍, റേച്ചല്‍. 

സഹോദരങ്ങള്‍: പരേതനായ വര്‍ക്കി ബേബി (ബറോഡ) 

ഡാനിയേല്‍ ജോര്‍ജ് (ഒർലാണ്ടോ)

പൊടിമോന്‍ ജോര്‍ജ് (ഓസ്ട്രിയ)

ബാബുജി ജോര്‍ജ് (ന്യൂജഴ്സി)

സംസ്കാരശുശ്രൂഷകൾ ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്ക് ക്യൂന്‍സ് ചെറിലെയ്ന്‍ സെന്റ് ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് ഓര്‍ത്തഡോക്‌സ് ഇടവകയിൽ പിന്നീട് നടക്കും.

കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ക്ക്: 

ഡാനിയല്‍ ജോര്‍ജ് (407) 731-0209 

Mr. George Varghese (75)(Kunjumon), Akkara Vadakkethil, member from St.George Orthodox Valiyapally, Chandanapally, Adoor now residing at Queens NY, member of St.Gregorios Orthodox Church, Cherry lane, Queens, NY , entered in to his eternal abode. Our prayers and condolences to the grieving family. May his soul Rest In Peace. 

Wife: Kunjamma Varghese (Ezhamkulam)

Son: Rubin Varghese (Queens NY)

Daughter-in-law: Gibi Varghese 

Daughter: Romy Varghese (California)

Son-in-law: Josh Gohlke (California)

Grand Children 

Rosalee, Nathaniel, Rachel 

Brothers 

Late Varkey Baby (Baroda)

Daniel George (Orlando)

Podimon A. George (Austria)

Babuji George (New Jersey)

For more information 

Mr. Daniel George : (407) 731-0209

