    തോമസ് ഔസേഫ് കള്ളിക്കാടന്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു

    ന്യൂജഴ്‌സി∙ തോമസ് ഔസേഫ് കള്ളിക്കാടന്‍ (75) സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ 16-നു ന്യൂജഴ്‌സിയില്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു. കേരളത്തില്‍ ഇരിഞ്ഞാലക്കുട സ്വദേശിയായ ഇദ്ദേഹം 1945-ലാണ് അമേരിക്കയിലേക്ക് കുടിയേറിയത്. ന്യൂജഴ്‌സി സ്പ്രിംഗ് ഫീല്‍ഡ് സെന്റ് ജയിംസ് കത്തോലിക്കാ ചര്‍ച്ച് സജീവാംഗമായിരുന്നു. 

    ഭാര്യ: ത്രേസ്യാമ്മ തോമസ്. മക്കള്‍: ഗ്രേസ്, ജൂലി തോമസ്. മരുമകന്‍: വിജയ് മരിയ. കൊച്ചുമക്കള്‍: സറീന, സമീര മരിയ. 

    Wake is on Monday, September 21st from 6pm to 9pm at Bradley and Son Funeral Home, 415 Morris Avenue, Springfield, NJ. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday, September 22nd at 10:30 am at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 S Springfield Avenue, Springfield, NJ.  Burial will be in Hollywood Park and Cemetery at 1621 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union, NJ.

    വാർത്ത∙ജോയിച്ചൻ പുതുക്കുളം

