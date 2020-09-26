"സ്വാബ് ആൻഡ് സേവ് എ ലൈഫ്  ഡ്രൈവ്" പ്രാർഥനകളും സഹകരണവും  പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു

ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ അമേരിക്കൻ നഴ്സസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് ഗ്രേറ്റർ ഹൂസ്റ്റണും ബീ ദി മാച്ച് ഓർഗനൈസേഷനും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തുന്ന "സ്വാബ് ആൻഡ് സേവ് എ ലൈഫ്" ഡ്രൈവിലേക്ക് എല്ലാവരുടെയും സഹകരണം പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചുകൊള്ളുന്നു.

രക്താർബുദം(Leukemia) ബാധിച്ച ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ ചെറുപ്പക്കാരൻ സ്റ്റെം സെൽ ട്രാൻസ്പ്ലാൻറിനായി യോജിക്കുന്ന ദാതാവിനെ കണ്ടെത്താൻ സഹായം തേടുന്നു. സഹായിക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവർ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 26, 2020 രാവിലെ 10 മുതൽ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1 വരെ സെന്റ് തോമസ് സി‌എസ്‌ഐ പള്ളിയിൽ നടത്തുന്ന "സ്വാബ് ആൻഡ് സേവ് എ ലൈഫ്" ഡ്രൈവിൽ വന്നു സ്വാബ് ടെസ്റ്റ് നടത്തണം എന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ അമേരിക്കൻ നഴ്സസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ശരിയായ മാച്ച് ലഭിക്കാൻ ഏറ്റവും സാധ്യത സ്വന്തം കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റികൾ‌ക്കുള്ളിൽ തന്നെയായതിനാലാണ് ഇത്തരം ഒരു ഡ്രൈവ് അടിയന്തരമായി നടത്തുന്നത്. കൃത്യമായ പൊരുത്തം ഇതുവരെ കണ്ടെത്താനായിട്ടില്ല.



ബീ ദ മാച്ച് ®, നാഷണൽ മാരോ ഡോണേഴ്സ് പ്രോഗ്രാം (എൻ‌എം‌ഡി‌പി) നടത്തുന്ന ലാഭേച്ഛയില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ഒരു സംഘടനയാണ്. കഴിഞ്ഞ 30 വർഷത്തിനിടെ ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലുതും വൈവിധ്യമാർന്നതുമായ ബോൺ മാരോ രജിസ്ട്രിയാണ് ഈ സംഘടന കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. അന്യ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും ദൂര സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലും ഉള്ളവർ നേരിട്ട് വന്നു സ്വാബ് ടെസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ കഴിയുന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ അവർക്കു സ്വാബ് കിറ്റ് അയച്ചു നൽകാനുള്ള ക്രമീകരണം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട് എന്നു സംഘടന അറിയിച്ചു. അതിനാൽ തന്നെ താൽപര്യമുള്ള എല്ലാവരും താഴെപറയുന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ ചെന്ന് റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഗായത്രി കപൂർ (281) 780-1379.



https://forms.gle/bpRt4h59dkkPhMRq8

DONOR ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:



1. AGE must be between 18-44



2. You CAN be taking meds for hypertension and high cholesterol



3. You CAN be taking non-insulin meds for diabetes



4. You CAN NOT be taking any meds that alter your immune system



5. You CAN NOT donate if you have an auto-immune or rheumatologic condition



EVENT ADDRESS:



13630 Almeda School Road, Houston, Texas 77047

EVENT DATE



Saturday, September 26, 2020 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

SWAB AND SAVE A LIFE.



For many patients battling blood cancer, a stem cell transplant may be the only cure including this young Indian who is waiting for a perfect match for a stem cell transplant because that could be the only cure according to the expert doctors. You could literally save someone’s life by a few simple steps.

1.Register with “Be the Match”.

2.Swab your cheek.

Those who are willing to help this young person ,please register online and swab kits will be mailed to your homes.



“Be the Match '' is a non-profit Organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program ® (NMDP), has managed the largest marrow registry in the world over the past 30 years. For more information please contact



Gayathri Kapoor 281 780 1379,or gkapoor@giveblood.org