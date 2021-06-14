Manoramaonline
    ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു

    ജോഷി വള്ളിക്കളം

    cma-edcation-awards
    ഷിക്കാഗോ ∙ ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ 2021– ലെ  ഹൈസ്കൂൾ ഗ്രാജ്വേറ്റുകളിൽ നിന്നും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പുരസ്കാരത്തിനുള്ള അപേക്ഷകൾ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു.അസോസിയേഷനിൽ അംഗത്വമുള്ള മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ കുട്ടികളിൽ നിന്നാണു അപേക്ഷകൾ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നത്. അപേക്ഷകൾ സെപ്റ്റംബർ ഒന്നിനു മുമ്പായി ലഭിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്.

    ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്കാരിക തലങ്ങളിലുള്ളവരെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതോടൊപ്പം വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മേഖലയെയും  പരിപോഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പുരസ്കാരം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    വിജയികൾക്ക് ക്യാഷ് അവാർഡും ട്രോഫിയും നൽകുന്നതാണ്. ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനം സാബു നടുവീട്ടിൽ, രണ്ടാം സമ്മാനം ഡോക്ടർ ജോസഫ് പുത്തൻപുരയ്ക്കൽ, മൂന്നാം സമ്മാനം സജി വർഗീസ് എന്നിവരാണ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    CMA Educational Awards requirements 

    1. Applicant’s name 2. Parents name 3. Applicants address 4. Applicants date of birth 5. Applicant’s Email 6. Phone number 7. Copy of high school transcript from 9th grade to 12th grade 8. Copy of GPA , ACT / SAT scores 9. Extra Curricular activities 10. Accomplishments 11. Community service 12. CMA involvements & Contributions 13. How has CMA as a socio-cultural organization helped you to shape a successful person in society.

    Please send your application by Postal mail: Chacko Mattathilparampil, 9809 N. Lauren Ln., Niles, IL 60714 or by email: ctneericad61@gmail.com, Johnson Kannookaden (president – 847 477 0564 Email : kannoo@comcast.net , Joshy Vallikalam(Secretary - 312 685 6749): joshyvallikalam@gmail.com Agnes Mathew 773 919 9165 

