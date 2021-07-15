News
Premium
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles

രാജ്യാന്തര മാധ്യമ കോൺഫറൻസിന് റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂയോർക്ക് ∙ രാജ്യാന്തര മാധ്യമ കോൺഫറൻസിനു  റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള ലിങ്ക് റെഡി.  ഇന്ത്യ പ്രസ് ക്ലബ് ഓഫ് നോർത്ത് അമേരിക്കയുടെ ഷിക്കാഗോയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ മീഡിയ കോൺഫറൻസിലേക്ക് എല്ലാ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നു. നവംബർ 11 മുതൽ 14 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന കോൺഫറൻസിന്റെ വേദി റിനയസൻസ് ഷിക്കാഗോ ഗ്ലെൻവ്യൂ സ്യൂട്ട്സ്.ആണ്. 

കോൺഫ്രൻസ് സംബന്ധമായ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുക ബിജു കിഴക്കേക്കുറ്റ് ( 1-773-255-9777), സുനിൽ ട്രൈസ്റ്റാർ (1-917-662-1122), ജീമോൻ ജോർജ്ജ് (1-267-970-4267)

Register early to be entitled to get preferential info and notices

https://indiapressclub.org/

National Executive Committee

https://indiapressclub.org/national-executive-2021/

See the Photo Gallery here

https://indiapressclub.org/gallery/

Previous Videos - very interesting

https://indiapressclub.org/videos/
MORE IN US
ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
Login to comment
Logout

FROM ONMANORAMA