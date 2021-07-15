രാജ്യാന്തര മാധ്യമ കോൺഫറൻസിന് റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം

ന്യൂയോർക്ക് ∙ രാജ്യാന്തര മാധ്യമ കോൺഫറൻസിനു റജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള ലിങ്ക് റെഡി. ഇന്ത്യ പ്രസ് ക്ലബ് ഓഫ് നോർത്ത് അമേരിക്കയുടെ ഷിക്കാഗോയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ മീഡിയ കോൺഫറൻസിലേക്ക് എല്ലാ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നു. നവംബർ 11 മുതൽ 14 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന കോൺഫറൻസിന്റെ വേദി റിനയസൻസ് ഷിക്കാഗോ ഗ്ലെൻവ്യൂ സ്യൂട്ട്സ്.ആണ്.
കോൺഫ്രൻസ് സംബന്ധമായ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുക ബിജു കിഴക്കേക്കുറ്റ് ( 1-773-255-9777), സുനിൽ ട്രൈസ്റ്റാർ (1-917-662-1122), ജീമോൻ ജോർജ്ജ് (1-267-970-4267)
