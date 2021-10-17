ഡാലസ് ∙ കോട്ടയം കുറുപ്പന്തറ ചിറയില്‍ ഫില്‍ മോന്‍ ഫിലിപ്പിന്റെ (53) വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഡാലസ് കേരളം അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു. പരേതന്റെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ ദുഃഖത്തിൽ പങ്കു ചേരുന്നതായും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നതായും സെക്രട്ടറി പ്രദീപ് നാഗനൂലിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ആറുന്നൂറ്റിമംഗലം എറനാക്കല്‍ ഫിനി കുര്യക്കോസ് ആണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കള്‍: താരാ, ബെഞ്ചമിന്‍, നോഹ.

Wake service



Date and Time: Sunday, October 17th from 6 to 9 pm.

Location: Christ the King Knanaya Catholic Church, 13565 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75234.

Viewing and Funeral Services



Viewing Date and Time: Monday, October 18th, 2021 from 9:00 am to 9:50 am

Funeral Mass Date and Time: Monday, October 18th, 2021, 10:00 am

Viewing and Funeral Mass will be at Christ the King Knanaya Catholic Church, 13565 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75234.

Burial Services: Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, 400 Freeport Parkway, Coppell, TX 75019



Live Streaming:knanayaNews.com Fb/Youtube/Roku(Keral.Tv).

