Manoramaonline
Search in
News
Premium
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper
Featured Articles
SECTIONS
OUR SITES
APPS
© Copyright 2021 Manoramaonline. All rights reserved.
sections
    MORE

    ഫില്‍മോന്‍ ഫിലിപ്പിന്റെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഡാലസ് കേരളം അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    പി പി ചെറിയാൻ

    പി പി ചെറിയാൻ

    Mail This Article

    Email sent successfully

    Try Again !

    filmon-philip
    SHARE

    ഡാലസ് ∙ കോട്ടയം കുറുപ്പന്തറ ചിറയില്‍ ഫില്‍ മോന്‍ ഫിലിപ്പിന്റെ (53) വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഡാലസ് കേരളം അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു. പരേതന്റെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ ദുഃഖത്തിൽ പങ്കു ചേരുന്നതായും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നതായും സെക്രട്ടറി പ്രദീപ് നാഗനൂലിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ആറുന്നൂറ്റിമംഗലം എറനാക്കല്‍ ഫിനി കുര്യക്കോസ് ആണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കള്‍: താരാ, ബെഞ്ചമിന്‍, നോഹ.

    Wake service

    Date and Time: Sunday, October 17th from 6 to 9 pm.

    Location: Christ the King Knanaya Catholic Church, 13565 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75234.

    Viewing and Funeral Services

    Viewing Date and Time: Monday, October 18th, 2021 from 9:00 am to 9:50 am

    Funeral Mass Date and Time: Monday, October 18th, 2021, 10:00 am

    Viewing and Funeral Mass will be at Christ the King Knanaya Catholic Church, 13565 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75234.

    Burial Services: Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, 400 Freeport Parkway, Coppell, TX 75019 

    Live Streaming:knanayaNews.com Fb/Youtube/Roku(Keral.Tv).

    Advertisement
    തൽസമയ വാർത്തകൾക്ക് മലയാള മനോരമ മൊബൈൽ ആപ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യൂ
    MORE IN US
    SHOW MORE
    ഇവിടെ പോസ്റ്റു ചെയ്യുന്ന അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ മലയാള മനോരമയുടേതല്ല. അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളുടെ പൂർണ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം രചയിതാവിനായിരിക്കും. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാരിന്റെ ഐടി നയപ്രകാരം വ്യക്തി, സമുദായം, മതം, രാജ്യം എന്നിവയ്ക്കെതിരായി അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങളും അശ്ലീല പദപ്രയോഗങ്ങളും നടത്തുന്നത് ശിക്ഷാർഹമായ കുറ്റമാണ്. ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായ പ്രകടനത്തിന് നിയമനടപടി കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നതാണ്.
    Video

    കടക്കെണിയിലാകുമോ കൽക്കരി നിലയങ്ങൾ? ഇരുട്ടിലാകുമോ രാജ്യം? | Manorama Online

    MORE VIDEOS
    RELATED STORIES
    • {{stories.title}}
    FROM ONMANORAMA