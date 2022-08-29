OUR SITES
ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു

ജോഷി വള്ളിക്കളം

ഷിക്കാഗോ∙ ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ 2022 വർഷത്തെ ഹൈസ്കൂൾ ഗ്രാജ്വേറ്റുകളിൽ നിന്നു വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പുരസ്കാരത്തിനുള്ള അപേക്ഷകൾ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നു.

അസോസിയേഷനിൽ അംഗത്വമുള്ള മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ കുട്ടികളിൽ നിന്നാണ് അപേക്ഷകൾ ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നത്. അപേക്ഷകൾ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 5നു മുൻപു ലഭിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്.

ഷിക്കാഗോ മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്കാരിക തലങ്ങളിലുള്ളവരെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതോടൊപ്പം വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മേഖലയേയും പരിപോഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണു പുരസ്കാരം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്

വിജയികൾക്കു ക്യാഷ് അവാർഡും ട്രോഫിയും നൽകുന്നതാണ്. 

CMA Educational Awards requirements

1. Applicant's name  2. Parents name 3. Applicants address  4. Applicants date of birth   5. Applicant's Email  6. Phone number  7.  Copy of high school transcript from 9th grade to 12th grade  8. Copy of GPA ,  ACT / SAT scores  9. Extra Curricular activities  10. Accomplishments  11. Community service  12. CMA involvements & Contributions  13. How has CMA as a socio-cultural organization helped you to shape a successful person in society. 

Please send your application to Dr. Swarnam Chiramel Email: swarnamt@gmail.com   630 244 2068  Dr. Sibil Philip 630 697 2241  (Coordinators)

Joshy Vallikalam(President) 312 685 6749
