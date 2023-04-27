ചാക്കോ ജോൺ ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ∙ കോട്ടയം കൊല്ലാട് ചാക്കോ ജോൺ( 84) ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലാട് കണിയാംപൊയ്കയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തിഡ്രൽ അംഗമാണ് ഭാര്യ :ശോശാമ്മ ജോൺ Wake Service:Friday, 4/28/2023 - 5 pm - 9pm St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston: 2411 5th St,
ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ∙ കോട്ടയം കൊല്ലാട് ചാക്കോ ജോൺ( 84) ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലാട് കണിയാംപൊയ്കയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തിഡ്രൽ അംഗമാണ് ഭാര്യ :ശോശാമ്മ ജോൺ Wake Service:Friday, 4/28/2023 - 5 pm - 9pm St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston: 2411 5th St,
ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ∙ കോട്ടയം കൊല്ലാട് ചാക്കോ ജോൺ( 84) ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലാട് കണിയാംപൊയ്കയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തിഡ്രൽ അംഗമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ശോശാമ്മ ജോൺ
Wake Service:Friday, 4/28/2023 - 5 pm - 9pm
St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston:
2411 5th St, Stafford, TX 77477
Funeral Service: Saturday, 4/29/2023 - 8:30 am - 10:45
St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston:
2411 5th St, Stafford, TX 77477
Burial: 11:30am
Forest Park funeral home at 12800 Westheimer
Houston TX 77077
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 972 523 3113