    ചാക്കോ ജോൺ ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

    പി പി ചെറിയാൻ

    പി പി ചെറിയാൻ

    chacko
    ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ∙ കോട്ടയം കൊല്ലാട് ചാക്കോ ജോൺ( 84) ഹൂസ്റ്റണിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലാട് കണിയാംപൊയ്കയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. ഹൂസ്റ്റൺ സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ്‌ കത്തിഡ്രൽ അംഗമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ശോശാമ്മ ജോൺ 

    Wake Service:Friday, 4/28/2023 - 5 pm - 9pm

     St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston:

     2411 5th St, Stafford, TX 77477

    Funeral Service: Saturday, 4/29/2023 - 8:30 am - 10:45

     St Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral-Houston:

     2411 5th St, Stafford, TX 77477

    Burial: 11:30am

    Forest Park funeral home at 12800 Westheimer

    Houston TX 77077 

    കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 972 523 3113

