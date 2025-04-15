കൈനിക്കര കുഞ്ചെറിയ ഡാലസിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
ഡാലസ് ∙ കൈനിക്കര കുഞ്ചെറിയ ഡാലസിലെ സണ്ണിവെയ്ലിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. ഡാലസ്, സെന്റ് തോമസ് ദി അപ്പോസ്തലൻ സിറോ മലബാർ ഫൊറോന കാത്തലിക് ചർച്ച് സഭയുടെ സ്ഥാപക അംഗങ്ങളിൽ ഒരാളായിരുന്നു. രണ്ടുതവണ ട്രസ്റ്റിയായും സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൈനിക്കര ജോർജ് (സിജു) സഹോദരനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ -മറിയാമ്മ കുഞ്ചെറിയ. മക്കൾ: ജോൺസൺ കുഞ്ചെറിയ (കലിഫോർണിയ), വിൽസൺ കുഞ്ചെറിയ.(ഡാലസ്). മരുമക്കൾ: പ്രിയ ജോൺസൺ, ബ്ലെസി വിൽസൺ. കൊച്ചുമക്കൾ: ഡിലൻ, ദിയ, നവോമി.
സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ
Wake and Viewing Services
Monday, April 21st, 2025 From 5:30-8:30 PM
St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Church, Garland
4922 Rosehill Rd, Garland, TX, 75043
Funeral Services
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Church, Garland
4922 Rosehill Rd, Garland, TX, 75043
Followed by Burial Service
Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rowlett
3900 Rowlett Rd, Rowlett, TX, 75088
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കു കൈനിക്കര ജോർജ് (സിജു) 469 471 8634