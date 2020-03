മികച്ച പ്രതികരണവുമായി കുമ്പളങ്ങി നൈറ്റ്സ്; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

Watched #Kumbalanginights : out and out realistic movie 👌🏼 feel good making,very good music,excellent performances from all lead cast (Personal favorite #ShaneNigam 💙) all the parts of the movie is pure 👌🏼 if you are a realistic type movie lover then go and watch it ✌🏼3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/lcCu8WNaoA