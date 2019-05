ഞാനൊരു തയ്യൽക്കാരിയുടെ മകൾ: മറീനയ്ക്ക് കയ്യടിച്ച് ആരാധകർ

View this post on Instagram

ENIK PANI KURANJAPO ENTE AMMAYK VEENDUM PANI AAYI,😁😁😁Amma is goin to start a thayyal kada tommorow😊need all ur prayers...dat black colour under her eye is the struggle she had to raise her girl,......rathry urakkamalach irunn naatukarude dress thayich kodthapo kitya sammana☺️😘😘😘😘😘people who actly keeps thnkn dat am a spoild brat frm a well settld family....plz listn "Am Not ".she taught me HAARO TOH HAARO ...PAR IZZAT MAT UTAARO❤️ evry girl deserves a mom lik her...she was a fighter and still she is