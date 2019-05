പ്രിയങ്ക ചോപ്രയുടെ വൈറൽ വസ്ത്രം; വില 45 ലക്ഷം; 1500 മണിക്കൂർ അധ്വാനം

View this post on Instagram

Take a peek behind the scenes at the Dior ateliers, where @PriyankaChopra’s #DiorCouture dress by #MariaGraziaChiuri for the annual Met Gala in New York took shape. Created with passion during a total of 1500 hours by the House’s petites-mains, this tulle cage dress features a long, feathered cape in graduated colors – a tribute to Eighties-era TV shows. See a close-up of this exclusive creation in our video! #StarsinDior