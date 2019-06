കൂട്ടുകാരി നീ എന്റെ അഭിമാനം: റിമയെക്കുറിച്ച് പാർവതി

View this post on Instagram

Rima ❤️ I am so incredibly proud of you. You’ve shown me how to be a game-changer, a truthsayer and an absolutely uncompromising artist by example! Through your company, I have learnt the value of honesty; towards others yes but more importantly , toward oneself! You’ve stuck by me during some very difficult times, showing me how you never back down supporting your people. You’re that friend one can always count on. It takes a lot of courage to be so gracefully open to growth while embodying these values that is quite rare to find these days. These photos were taken at the location for @virusmovieofficial (candid brilliance by @parari_muhsin , thank you!). We were discussing certain detailing of the character I portrayed in the movie. It helped me so much while trying to figure out her nuances. One of my favourite days, because I felt so safe in a surrounding so nurturing for an artist like me. Ah! all this sounds too formal but I really have to put this out there as VIRUS releases today. It is an ABSOLUTE HONOUR to be part of a movie that starts with the title- “RIMA KALLINGAL PRESENTS” Here’s to many more, my dearest fellow warrior queen! Let’s keep making art! (P.S SQUISHY HUGS ARE EN ROUTE AND WILL SMOTHER YOU SHORTLY!)