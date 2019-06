ലാലേട്ടാ... നമിച്ചു, നിങ്ങളൊരു മാന്ത്രികൻ തന്നെ: ലാൽ മാജിക്ക് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി അജു

View this post on Instagram

He wakes up to a day full of phone calls, meetings, shooting, travels etc etc for last many years!!! And It is simply amazing to see him find time to meet and greet his beloved fans, making them super happy by letting each and everyone to take photographs individually with him , but with the same cool attitude, retaining calm and enticing smile on his face... it is truly magical!! And I wish to call him a Magician!! here is a timelaps video I could shoot and I stopped after capturing 35 of them click while the total count went above 350 plus ! #Ittimanilocation