മകൾക്കൊപ്പം മന്യ; ഇന്നും സുന്ദരിയെന്ന് ആരാധകർ

To those who don’t know him - this is Dean Peter Awn, Dean Emeritus of the School of General Studies at Columbia University in the City of New York. Here’s how he influenced my life. I lost my dad when I was a teenager. I had to drop out of school & work. It was God’s blessings that I could work as a lead actress in 41 South Indian movies, but deep in my heart I wanted to further my education. After being a school dropout, I took the GED, the SAT in the US & got into an Ivy League school because of this man who made an Ivy League education accessible to people like me. Whatever I am today is because of him. It breaks my heart to hear that Dean Awn passed away due to injuries from an accident. He will always hold a very special place in my heart. May you Rest In Peace Dean Awn - I will miss that infectious smile & cheerful demeanor in this life. Till we meet again - Manya