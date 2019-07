അമ്മയാകാൻ ഒരുങ്ങുന്ന സന്തോഷം പങ്കുവച്ച് നടി ശ്രുതി ഹരിഹരൻ

View this post on Instagram

To actually feel life beating within you .... to know that this is the beginning of a whole new journey .. and to finally acknowledge that clarity is over rated and sometimes it's all about the blur - brings us to this point 👶😊❣ Welcome to the circus little peanut ❤ We can't wait to see you 😊😊 PC : the super excited father to be @raam.kalari ❤🤸‍♂️ #babybump #fatandfabulous #waiting #excited #nervous #motherhood #talkingtothetummy #chilling #readytopop #swollenlimbs #scansandreflections