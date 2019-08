ശ്രുതിയുടെ പിറന്നാളിന് സമ്മാനമായി ഭർത്താവിന്റെ കഥ; അവിടെ ട്വിസ്റ്റ്

View this post on Instagram

10 months back, @theprawncis narrated this story to @actor_jayasurya . Today, we have a movie. So incredibly proud of you France, and thank you for letting me bring life to one of your characters. Jayetta, goes without saying, but always grateful to you for opening an avenue for the two of us to the beautiful world of cinema. @prasobhvijayan you are the boss! 😎 It was such a fun experience working with such a lovely team. Big thank you to @dop_sujith and @cvsarathi #septemberreleaae