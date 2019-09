മകൾ സ്വപ്നം കാണുന്നതിൽ ഭയപ്പെടാതിരുന്ന അച്ഛനമ്മമാർ: പാർവതി

View this post on Instagram

The universe decided to roll up all the tiny reminders into one big ball of light and sent me packing to an evening where I myself became it. The light ✨ A Note of Gratitude: Kodungllur P Bhaskaran Foundation and it’s jury deemed my work worthy of the Miss Kumari Award this year. Last evening, I was awarded this prize by none other than the Maestro, Artist Namboothiri which I consider an incomparable honour. Legendary Shri P Bhaskaran sir and the exemplary Miss Kumari are pioneers who carved paths out of steep inclines for artists such as myself. Every time I lose my way, forget my “why” and question my worth, I take a leaf out of the history of our cinema. It is replete with their work and determination that pushed all boundaries. Our cinema is such a rich, thriving organism in itself because of luminaries such as them; an antidote really to any human condition we wish to understand better. For serving this massive reminder, I am grateful. It wasn’t the prize alone, though. Throughout the ceremony, my whole body mirrored the transparency of a toddler fighting happy tears with all its might. Shri John Paul, Shri Kamal, Kalamandalam Kshemavathy teacher and my dearest @anjalimenonfilms - hearing them speak of my work, I felt I was being suited up in fresh armour of blessings to go forth and do more! The most important moment, of course, when a sweet lady among the audience told the organisers to invite my parents on stage. As with any other that I have received so far, I handed this award over to them as well. I dreamed of limitless horizons while perched on their wings. I wouldn’t be here without them. You need to know this @aum_thiruvoth . I learned my first lessons in empathy from you. I continue to learn from you how to evolve as gracefully as possible, as humanly as possible without which the artist in me struggles to survive the blows she takes. I love you. Thank you to every single one who has watched and critiqued my work. You help me grow and stay committed. Thanks to my colleagues and friends who encourage me and remind me never to get ahead of myself. I owe them my level-headedness. I owe them my undying fervour to create! #mytribe ❤